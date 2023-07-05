Dubai: If you are driving early morning on Wednesday, be careful as there is a fog alert out in some parts of the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny and partly cloudy. Low clouds are expected to appear over the east coast, in Fujairah, in the morning.
The NCM issued a fog alert this morning in some parts of Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The fog is expected until 9am.
Temperatures are expected to gradually incease. On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 48°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 23°C. Dubai is currently at 28°C with mostly sunny skies.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –35 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
For those planning to go to the beach, the conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be moderately calm.