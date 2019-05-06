First two weeks of May will see fair weather, noontime temperatures at low 40s Monday

Monday will be fair to partly cloudy in general, and hazy at times, during the daytime over some internal areas, according to the the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Image Credit: Ahmed Ramazan

UAE residents will get some reprieve from the heat today, the first day of Ramadan, and the next few days. This is because the first two weeks of May will see fair weather, say forecasters.

Today, temperatures are expected to rise to the low 40s by noon.

In its weather forecast, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that Monday will be fair to partly cloudy in general, and hazy at times, during the daytime over some internal areas.

Light-to-moderate northwesterly winds, which will become stronger after noon, will affect the country with a speed of 15 - 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.

The minimum temperature on June 6 ranges from 19-23 °C in coastal areas, 16-21 °C in internal areas and 21-26 °C in mountain areas.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures are expected to reach between 37 °C and 41 °C in coastal areas, 38 °C - 42 °C in coastal areas, and 28-32 °C in the mountain region.