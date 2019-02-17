Dubai: There will be plenty of sunshine in most parts of the UAE on Monday and a dip in temperatures is expected after a day of rain.
Overcast skies prevailed in the country on Sunday that brought different intensities of rain, accompanied by thunder and hail in some areas.
Many residents loved fresh morning showers that greeted them while others were caught by surprise as they went on their morning commute to work and school.
Heavy rain with hail was recorded over Al Ruwayyah in Dubai while Masafi received moderate showers on Sunday morning. The same was recorded over Al Foah in Al Ain at 3am.
By afternoon, residents experienced some rain over Al Ain, Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra area, and over Mohammad Bin Zayed City in the capital.
Monday is expected to be partly cloudy along the coast and the northern and eastern UAE and mostly sunny inland.
Dubai’s mean minimum temperature will drop to 14C on Monday from 15C on Sunday while Sharjah’s will be 12C, down from 13C. Ras Al Khaimah is expected to record the lowest temperature with an average minimum of 11C.
The mercury will also drop for the average maximum temperature by one to two degrees, ranging between 24C and 26C in most coastal cities on Monday. This maximum temperature will further drop to 23C on Tuesday for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.
Fresh to strong northwesterly winds with gusts of 55km/h might cause hazy conditions due to blown dust and sand over exposed areas.
The Arabian Gulf will be very rough becoming rough by evening on Monday. Oman Sea will be rough as well.
Both seas will be moderate to rough the next day.