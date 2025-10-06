GOLD/FOREX
Cyclone 'Shakhti' to weaken into depression within 24 hours; no impact on UAE: NCM

The NCM is continuously monitoring the cyclone and urges the public to avoid rumours

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
2 MIN READ
Cyclone 'Shakhti' to weaken into depression within 24 hours; no impact on UAE: NCM
WAM

Dubai: On Monday, October 6, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) confirmed that tropical cyclone 'Shakhti,' currently in the Arabian Sea, presents no threat to the UAE. The NCM expects the system to significantly weaken, downgrading to a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

Cyclone Shakhti's current status and forecast

The storm is currently situated in the western Arabian Sea, centered at 19.6∘ N / 60.5∘ E. Its sustained wind speeds are in the range of 60−70 km/h.

The forecast indicates a steady decline in strength:

  • Expected weakening: Over the next 24 hours, Shakhti is projected to weaken first into a tropical depression, and then further into a low-pressure system.

  • Track: It is expected to move in a general southeast-to-east direction.

  • Wind speed: As it weakens, the wind speeds are forecast to drop to a range of 25−55 km/h.

  • Impact on the UAE: None.

Understanding the shift from cyclone to depression

When a powerful tropical system, such as a cyclone or a tropical storm, weakens into a tropical depression, it signifies a major loss of power and organisation.

  • Wind speed decrease: The most critical change is the sharp decrease in wind speed, which drops to 38 miles per hour (about 61 km/h) or less. This reduction makes the storm much less of a danger in terms of destructive winds and coastal storm surge.

  • Loss of organisation: The entire weather system becomes less structured and defined.

  • The continued rain: Even as a depression, the tropical system can still be unsafe due to its ability to generate significant, heavy, and continuous rainfall. This rain can lead to inland flooding, potentially far from the coastline.

The NCM is continuously monitoring the situation and urges the public to rely only on official bulletins and reports from the Centre, and to avoid circulating rumours.

