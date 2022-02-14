Dubai: The week began with partly overcast skies in Dubai and other parts of the UAE. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has said that chilly weather is expected in the UAE today, along with moderate rainfall in some regions.
According to the NCM: "The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of light to moderate rainfall at times over some coastal, Northern and Eastern areas during daytime."
The weather bureau conducted cloud seeding operations to maximise rainfall in the country after monitoring convective clouds over some coastal regions of Abu Dhabi.
Subsequently, moderate rain was reported in the Al Dhafrah region of Abu Dhabi.
An orange and yellow alert was also put out to warn of rough seas in the Arabian Sea.
Drop in temperatures
The UAE reported a dip in temperatures on Sunday night, causing chilly weather on Monday morning.
The NCM said that the maximum temperature in the coastal parts of the country is expected to be between 18-23°C. In internal areas, temperature highs will be between 22-26°C, and 12-17°C in the mountainous regions.
Minimum temperatures in coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, will be between 15-25°C. Temperature highs in the internal parts of country will be between 9-16°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 8-11°C.
The country will be affected by moderate northwesterly to northeasterly winds at the speed of 15 – 25 kmph. At times the winds will be strong reaching up to 40 km/h.
Temperatures to increase on Tueday
The NCM has said the temperatures across the country will rise significantly on Tuesday, seeing a dip again on Thursday, this week.
Humidity will also see an increase causing a chance of fog and mist in coastal and internal areas.