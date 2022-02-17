Dubai: The world’s tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, lit up in dazzling display of Arabic calligraphy on Wednesday night to welcome the soon-to-open Museum of the Future, dubbed as “the most beautiful building on Earth”.
Ready to open its doors to the world on February 22, the Museum of the Future – nestled in the heart of Dubai’s main arterial highway, beside the iconic driverless metro system, is not only the city’s latest dynamic landmark but also a manifestation of the collaboration between man and machine.
“The glimmering, futuristic building represents humankind in all its strength, creativity and unmatched ability to exist within its surroundings,” explained Dubai Media Office (DMO) earlier.
Arab civilisation and renaissance
In the 30-second video released by the UAE Government Media Office, Burj Khalifa is seen dazzling in Arabic calligraphy, the same design that wraps the façade of the Museum of the Future.
Burj Khalifa also flashed the line (in both Arabic and English) “the most beautiful building on Earth”, the same words used by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to describe the futuristic building.
The UAE Government Media Office previously noted: “The spectacular building that speaks Arabic, representing the revival of Arab excellence in the fields of science, mathematics and research, and an appreciation of the past Arab intellectuals that aims at resuming Arab civilization and renaissance”.
The video ends with the numbers 22-2-22, denoting the opening date and a note that tickets to museum are now on sale and available to book on the museum website.