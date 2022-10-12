Dubai: Remember the Norwegian dance team, Quick Style, who went viral on Instagram and TikTok, grooving to the Bollywood song #KalaChashma? The group that made Punjabi and Bollywood songs trend globally on social media, are currently in Dubai and have been spotted by fans shaking a leg in front of famous Dubai landmarks.
The group gained social media stardom and millions of followers after Instagram and TikTok users shared the video of the group dancing to the Punjabi song at a wedding.
Recently, dancing in front of the Burj Khalifa, the group wrote: "It’s all about having fun and connecting with the world. Thanks to everyone and so sorry that the location was changed last minute!"
In just three days, the video crossed over 2.4 million views.
In the past few days, the hip-hop/urban dance group has posted videos dancing in front of other Dubai buildings, such as the Emirates Towers, the Courtyard in Al Quoz, and in Downtown Dubai as they danced to Indian and Arabic songs.
On Wednesday, the group posted a video dancing to a Tamil song close to the Downtown area.
The group was formed in 2006 by the Pakistani-Norwegian twin brothers Suleman Malik and Bilal Malik, and their Thai-Norwegian childhood friend Nasir Sirikhan. Earlier in June, Quick Style, also known as the Quick Crew, danced to a Coke Studio song Kana Yaari at a wedding and the video went viral, crossing 20 million view on YouTube.
Have you spotted them yet? Don't forget to tag us on your picture on Instagram @gulfnews.