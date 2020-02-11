Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: An empowering speech delivered by a female soldier at the homecoming of troops from Yemen at Zayed Military City earlier this week has won the hearts of a nation.

Dr Ayesha Sultan Mohammad Al Dhaheri, deputy commander of the Armed Forces Medical Services Corps, delivered her speech in front of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, along with Their Highnesses, Members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers.

Al Dhaheri has long spoken of the importance of women in this typically male-dominated field and her words are being lauded for empowering and inspiring Emirati women.

“Today I stand alongside my brothers in the armed forces who have participated in the coalition as well as my medical teams who have performed their duties with honour,” she said. “The UAE takes pride in its brave men who carried the trust and raised the flag of the nation with their heroism and armed with the belief in God and their loyalty to the Emirates and its leadership.

“Today, we celebrate the return of our participating forces, in a march that began since the start of our military and humanitarian operations in 2015. During the time in Yemen, our forces embodied the values of the UAE and its noble human principles by spreading hope in the hearts of the Yemeni people and supporting aspirations of security, stability, development and the right to a decent life.

“I will not review today what the valiant armed forces accomplished in Yemen, but what they accomplished in support of the Yemeni civilian, the weak child, the grieving woman and the elderly and how they healed their wounds.

“While we were champions of the battlefields, we were also a caring hand to wiping a child’s tear, treating patients and providing food, clothing, medicine, and education for all. We were not only lifting a weapon, but lifting the UAE’s humanitarian message through our forces that spread hope and embodied the values of our country.”