Abu Dhabi: Sorbonne University educators, students and staff have planted 65 mangrove trees on Al Reem Island as part of the emirate’s Go Green 2023 environmental goals.
The initiative was carried out in partnership with Nature for Environmental and Agricultural Solutions, and saw the participation of 40 students, faculty, and staff. Through this collaborative effort, the nniversity was able to plant the exact number of trees that corresponded to the amount of paper consumed annually in an attempt to take a further step towards sustainability and creating a better world for everyone.
Dr Stephane Desruelles, head of the geography and planning department at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, emphasised the importance of the Go Green 2023 initiative, which encourages the whole university community to participate in creating projects and solutions to fight climate change and establish a sustainable future for generations to come.
“The enthusiastic participation of students, academic and administrative staff members demonstrates our commitment at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to making the world a better place. This distinctive initiative is an example of how individuals from different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives can come together to create meaningful and lasting change that positively impacts the environment and society. With more collective initiatives like this, we can have a greater and more lasting impact on our communities and our planet,” Dr Desruelles said.
Mangroves are an important coastal habitat, providing shelter and food for a wide variety of marine life. They play a crucial role in the regulating the carbon cycle by assimilating and fixing carbon in above- and below-ground biomass, moreover, they are a great source of protection from storm surges and flooding, helping to protect coastal communities from the impacts of climate change and sea level rise. Mangroves planting is a simple and cost-effective way to create a natural protection system, contribute to climate conservation and help preserve our precious coastal habitats.