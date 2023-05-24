Dubai: On Wednesday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, took to Instagram to share a stunning video showing an aerial view of The Palm in Dubai.
The blue-toned video showed the camera panning over Palm Jumeirah island.
Palm Jumeirah is a popular tourist attraction shaped like a palm tree when viewed from above. According to the Visit Dubai website: “[It was] Built from reclaimed land in a series of artificial archipelagos.”
The unique island is home to some of Dubai's top luxury resorts, including Atlantis, The Palm, FIVE Palm Jumeirah Hotel, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, One&Only The Palm, and many more.
Sheikh Hamdan’s clip also features Atlantis, The Palm, which is also a prominent landmark in Dubai.
The clip shared by the Crown Prince of Dubai was taken from an aircraft hovering over the Emirate.
Recently, @faz3 shared another similar video, featuring Burj Khalifa and other parts of Dubai, taken from an aircraft, on his Instagram Stories.
Sheikh Hamdan often shares his love for photography by posting scenic shots and videos of Dubai with his 15.7 million followers, on the media-sharing app.
He also reposts spectacular shots and videos of Dubai, taken by other Instagrammers, to encourage photography enthusiasts visiting or living in the city. (link to earlier articles)