Dubai: The Fourth of July is here and American expats in the UAE are celebrating the spirit of community.

The red letter day commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence from British rule by 13 American colonies 243 years ago in 1776.

For some American expats in the UAE, the celebrations began over the weekend itself.

As Sam Khunaizi, an American resident of Dubai, said, “Fourth of July is a celebration of America’s Independence Day. We organised an event in Dubai to foster a sense of unity among all Americans and bring the American community together in the UAE.”

Sam Khunaizi The open-to-all event on Saturday saw the participation of Americans from diverse backgrounds, said Khunaizi.

Family-friendly event

The family-friendly event had the young and the old enjoying everything Americana, said Bilal Sabouni, another American resident of Dubai who was one of the participants. “It was a great celebration. Americans, young and old, came together to celebrate America and the independence of the United States,” said Sabouni who hails from California.

Bilal Sabouni He said, “The food was very much American. The atmosphere was American. It was quite nicely charged. There were flags and props to put on and take pictures with. It was a great atmosphere with citizens of a nation coming together very far away from home in the spirit of unity,” said Sabouni, a UAE resident for 23 years.

Mark Vicente from New York, who has been in Dubai for almost eight years, said it was wonderful to see so many Americans of all stripes attend the event and marking their country’s Independence Day.

Mark Vicente “We enjoyed a tasty brunch, heard from several people who expressed their joy that we are able to gather together to celebrate,” said Vicente, also a Dubai resident.

Photo ops aplenty

University student Kehkashan Anand, who was born and raised in the UAE, said she was thrilled to take part in the celebration.

“We’re a bunch of Americans who came together to get to know each other and enjoy good family time and bonding over food. We had a beautiful photo booth and a lot of people were taking photographs. You could dress up like Uncle Sam and you could have your face on the Statue of Liberty. Kids enjoyed themselves with all the yummy pancakes and French toast. The Fourth of July is all about fireworks and barbecuing back in the US. We tried to diversify it, adding a Dubai touch to the whole experience.”

First time in the UAE

Elsewhere in the UAE, other American expats were also in a celebratory mood.

For Dubai resident Matthew Miller, it will be the first celebration of the Fourth of July away from home.

Matthew Miller “I have been here for only six months,” said the 26-year-old.

He particularly recalled the popular water parade from his native place in Colarado. “Fire trucks would come down the street and spray everybody with water. People would make huge soap bubbles and soak in the fun.”