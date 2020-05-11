Fire at Expo 2020 site Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A fire broke out in the Dubai Expo 2020 site on Monday, an Expo spokesperson confirmed to Gulf News.

Dubai Civil Defence quickly responded and firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control.

“Emergency services promptly arrived at the scene,” said a spokesperson. “The fire has been contained and Dubai Civil Defence brought it under control. Nobody has been harmed,” the spokesperson added.

According to the official, the fire was caused by a problem during welding works.