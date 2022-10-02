Areas of high reach

Shaped like big zeroes, the mobile Big Zero installations will be placed in prime locations with high footfall, including malls, parks and public event venues, EAD said. For instance, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre hosted the first three Big Zero installations during the 19th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, which is expected to see more than 100,000 visitors by the time it wraps up today, October 2. This will allow the EAD to create awareness about its campaign to eliminate single-use plastics.

The Big Zero initiative is being conducted alongside other elements that are part of Abu Dhabi’s Mission to Zero. For instance, the Pile It Up campaign challenges students to compete in the collection of the most single-use plastic bottles for recycling. Image Credit: Supplied

Agreement with recycling provider

“Mission to Zero is a multi-faceted outreach campaign where we are striving the get all residents of Abu Dhabi to join us in achieving the zero target of single-use plastic consumption. To support this aim, we are introducing ‘Big Zero’ installations that the public will be able to find in hotspots around Abu Dhabi, where they can deposit single-use plastic bottles for recycling purposes. We have signed an agreement with plastic collection and recycling service provider who will be responsible for the recycling of the bottles,” said Ahmed Baharoon, executive director of environment information, science outreach management at the EAD.

“At EAD we like to think big – hence the name of the installations and we are certain that we will be able to collect a remarkable amount of bottles and avoid the public disposing of them in a way that harms our environment. We encourage Abu Dhabi residents to start collecting their single-use plastic bottles and heading to the nearest ‘Big Zero’ installation,” he added.

Eliminate single-use plastic

The Big Zero initiative is being conducted alongside other elements that are part of Abu Dhabi’s Mission to Zero. For instance, the Pile It Up campaign challenges students to compete in the collection of the most single-use plastic bottles for recycling. EAD is also working with schoolchildren to increase awareness of the harms of single-use plastics, and it organises grocery and baqala visits in which the students encourage the use of more eco-friendly alternatives by community members and baqala staff.

Mission to Zero supports Abu Dhabi’s Single-Use Plastic Policy, which was launched by EAD in 2020. The first phase of implementation has seen the emirate ban single-use plastic bags since June 1, with major retailers like the Abu Dhabi Co-operative Society and Spar, Carrefour, Lulu Hypermarket, Choithrams, Spinneys and Waitrose now offering only multi-use grocery bags to shoppers.