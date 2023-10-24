The event is held with the participation of Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT); Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; and Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT.

The Industrialist Career Fair is a MoIAT-led initiative held in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), and ADNOC Group. The exhibition takes place from October 24 to 26, between 9am and 4pm.

Al Suwaidi said: “The Industrialist Career Fair aligns with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology to increase the sector’s contribution to GDP. The exhibition is an empowering platform for Emirati talent under the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, one of the ‘Projects of the 50’. The event is the first-of-its-kind to bring together ICV-certified industrial companies and jobseekers under one roof, providing jobs and train-to-hire opportunities for local talent.”

He praised the collaboration between strategic partners and industrial companies, as well as their enthusiasm in offering hundreds of diverse job and training opportunities in science and engineering, information technology, supply chains, business and financial management, human resources, and accounting. This is in addition to specialised training programmes in industrial engineering, health and safety, production, maintenance, metallurgy, control, quality, and industrial automation.

Al Suwaidi added: “Gathering more than 73 industrial companies to engage with Emirati jobseekers contributes to, and enhances, collaboration among government entities, particularly our partners at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Nafis, ADDED, and ADNOC. This is in addition to collaborating with several outstanding UAE training centers, including the Centre of Excellence for Applied Research and Training (CERT) and Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute (ADVETI).”

Immediate hiring opportunities

On its first day, the exhibition saw more than 500 immediate hiring opportunities for Emiratis offered by more than 73 industrial and advanced technology companies. Moreover, the fair showcased immediate opportunities at leading training institutes such as CERT and ADVETI.

The event seeks to enlist fresh talent in the private sector Image Credit: Afra Al Nofeli/Gulf News

Part of The Industrialist Programme, the exhibition aims to strengthen relationships between government institutions and the private sector in the UAE, encouraging their participation in the National ICV Programme to benefit from incentives and enablers. The event aligns with initiatives aimed at upskilling the Emirati workforce in the industrial sector.

Held under MoIAT’s National ICV Programme, the exhibition aims to create valuable employment opportunities for Emirati talent in the private sector. It aligns with the Make it in the Emirates initiative to support the national economy. Furthermore, the event contributes to generating more high-skilled jobs in the industrial sector and provides factories with the opportunity to boost Emiratisation.

The ministry launched The Industrialist Programme in March, as part of its efforts to support the growth and development of the national industrial sector by securing job opportunities for local talent. The programme also helps industrial companies leverage incentives and enablers offered by the National ICV Programme.

Abdullah Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Development Sector, said in a statement to Gulf News: “This important event is the first edition of the Manufacturers Exhibition under the supervision of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Nafis. The goal of this exhibition is to encourage and empower young Emirati males and females to join the industrial sector. There are very many job opportunities in the industrial sector, and there is great growth in this sector, which gives it the opportunity to attract and encourage more Emiratis.”

He added: “We counted 73 factories and companies operating in the industrial sector, and we have identified 500 job vacancies in various fields of industry at the UAE. We aim to close these jobs and appoint those Emirates who have the certificate, experience and willingness to work in the required jobs.”