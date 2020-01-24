Emaar tweeted that the blaze was immediately extinguished and moved to a secure location

Firefighters tackle flames on a yacht in Dubai Marina on Friday morning, January 24, no injuries reported Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A yacht docked at Dubai Marina caught fire on Friday morning. No injuries were reported after authorities immediately extinguished the blaze.

“This (Friday) morning, a fire was seen on a docked boat by the #DubaiMarina Yacht Club. @DCDDubai and Emaar Security were on site & have since extinguished the fire, moving the boat to a secure location,” Emaar Properties tweeted.

Video of the Yacht fire in Dubai Marina on Friday Social Media

“In light of the quick response, there are no injuries and the area is now operational,” it added.

Residents also took to social media to share the videos and photos of the incident.

Yacht catches fire in Dubai Marina, no injuries were reported said Emaar Image Credit: Social media

“Today i woke up to a burning smell that apparently came from a yacht across the Marina. Good news it wasn’t mine, bad news wind is bringing the smell directly to my building. Thank god it was empty so no one got injured,” tweeted @jminsdimples.