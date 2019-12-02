His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, yesterday (Monday) visited a little Emirati girl.
He had missed shaking hands with her during the official reception for Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.
Sheikh Mohamed visited Aisha Mohammad Masheet Al Mazroui at her family’s home.
The visit comes after Sheikh Mohamed saw a video clip showing Aisha trying to shake his hands during the reception but he missed it.