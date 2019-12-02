He had missed shaking hands with her during the official reception for Saudi Crown Prince

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forcesvisited Aisha Mohammad Masheet Al Mazroui at her family’s home Image Credit: Twitter/MohamedBinZayed

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, yesterday (Monday) visited a little Emirati girl.

He had missed shaking hands with her during the official reception for Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

Sheikh Mohamed visited Aisha Mohammad Masheet Al Mazroui at her family’s home.