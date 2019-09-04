Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid visits Khalifa Al Kaabi, the hero student who rescued his classmates after their bus caught fire on Tuesday in Kalba. Image Credit: Screengrab

Also in this package Horrifying fire breaks out in Sharjah school bus, pupils walk away unscathed

Kalba: Khalifa Al Kaabi, the hero student who rescued his classmates after their bus caught fire on Tuesday in Kalba was visited at his school by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on Wednesday.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Sheikh Mohammed can be seen walking inside the school with Khalifa and meeting the boy’s classmates who were also on board the bus when the fire broke out.

Three students were on board the bus at the time of the incident, said Al Kaabi.

After the driver had collected the boy from his home he alerted the driver to smoke that was coming from under the bus. When the driver went to look beneath the bus he couldn’t see anything unusual, so kept driving.