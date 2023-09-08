Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police Knights Band presented a show of chivalry at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2023, where they chanted poetry on horseback, a tradition that dates back centuries.
It is one of the authentic Emirati martial arts — usually performed while receiving guests on special occasions, and during battles.
Verses of Nabati poetry and chants are composed and performed by groups of warriors and knights.
Exhibition visitors witnessed the event, in which the knights from Abu Dhabi Police performed improvised verses, specific scales and melodies that were in harmony with the movement of the horses.
Poetry
Nabati poetry has been a feature of life in the Arabian Peninsula for many centuries. In certain eras, this poetry was the only record of historical events. Historians only know of these events because the Nabati poems have been passed down through generations.
Nabati poetry shows the natural creativity of the Gulf’s inhabitants and represents their roots in this land, and everyday dialect.
Considered as “the people’s poetry” and “Bedouin poetry”, it is considered the richest form of popular literature, and seen to reflect the realities of life.