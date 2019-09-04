Police blame driver of the first vehicle who damaged two parked vehicles

A negligent driver was blamed for a three-vehicle smashup at a Dubai hypermarket parking lot. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: A negligent driver was blamed for severely damaging two parked cars at a Union Cooperative Society parking area in Dubai on Wednesday.

A video circulating on social media showed a black 4x4 suddenly pushing a sedan behind vehicles moving in — before the second car smashed into to a third car.

The incident reportedly took place at the Umm Suqueim branch of Union Coop, a chain of hypermarkets in the UAE.

Dubai Police, in a Twitter post, stated no injuries were reported as the parked vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the accident.

Police blamed the driver of the first car for not paying attention, adding the driver hit the accelerator instead of the breaks.

They urged drivers to pay more attention while driving.