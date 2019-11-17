Ras Al Khaimah Police flew the man’s family and parents from India to see their loved one

Ras Al Khaimah Police helped finance Othman Mohammad's surgery and flew in his family from India. Image Credit: Screengrab

Dubai: CCTV cameras can do more than just prevent crimes – they can also save lives.

An employee of Ras Al Khaimah Police was busy working outdoors, where he has been working as a gardener for 29 years, when he suffered a heart attack.

Ras Al Khaimah Police on Sunday posted the footage of Othman Mohammad, from India, as he sat on the ground gasping for breath. The gardener is then shown with his family after the surgery, full of smiles as he recuperated from the comfort of his home.

Mohammad had initially requested to travel to India to have the heart surgery with his parents and family present. But dure to the urgency, Ras Al Khaimah Police decided to host his parents and arranged all the procedures to receive them in the UAE.

Seven hours after entering the operating room at Al Qasimi Hospital, the doctors announced the success of the surgery.

“It is a tribute for the years of service by the farmer Othman,” said Maj Gen Ali Abdullah Bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, who visited Mohammad at his home.

Maj Gen Al Nuaimi also presented a bouquet of flowers, with the message, “You will always be a part of us”.