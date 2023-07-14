Dubai: How do you shave your beard or cut your hair while "floating" is space?
In his latest video released from the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi gave insights into how astronauts manage their grooming needs in microgravity, specifically focusing on shaving their hair and beards.
Al Neyadi, who serves as Expedition 69 flight engineer, is on the longest Arab space mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). One of the important task that he does on the ISS is to fighting microbial hitchhikers in space.
In April, Al Neyadi secured his position in history books by performing the first spacewalk for the Arab world in the vacuum of space outside the International Space Station (ISS).
The Emirati astronaut, also known as ‘Sultan of Space’, proudly wore the UAE flag on the shoulder of his bulky protective space suit or Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) that weighs 145kg on Earth. He also wore the UAE’s seven lines national logo with the caption “Impossible Is Possible” on the cuff of his suit.
He, along with NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen performed the first spacewalk or Extravehicular Activity (EVA) of Expedition 69, the fourth for the ISS this 2023.
Space walks are imporant as the space station is made of parts that were assembled in space by astronauts. ISS orbits Earth at an average altitude of approximately 227 nautical miles/420 kilometres above our planet.
With each orbit taking 90-93 minutes, there are approximately 16 orbits per day (during a 24-hour period).