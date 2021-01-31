Dubai: More than 2,000 Dubai Global Village team members have already received the vaccine on campus and many more including family members of the staff employees will also be administered the vaccine.
The COVID-19 vaccination drive at Global Village, a leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment in the region, is in sync with the recommendations and guidance of the UAE leadership.
So far, the reposne from the staff has been overwhelming with over 2,000 management staff, front line teams and contractors, including security guards and cleaning staff, receiving the vaccine as part of the initiative. This aligns with the park’s overarching commitment to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of its people and guests.
Vaccination camp on GV campus
A dedicated vaccination camp was set at Global Village’s management offices to ensure convenience for all team members. Although not mandatory, the vaccination programme has been met with exceptional demand by employees, with the vast majority registering their interest immediately.
Global Village will welcome guests daily until April 18, 2021, with unique shopping, dining, attractions and entertainment. The park remains committed to providing a safe experience for both guests and staff, and will continue to adhere to the highest possible health and safety standards. Its extensive precautionary measures will be an ever-present feature of the Silver Jubilee Season.