Legendary Pakistani Sufi singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will return to Dubai to perform on December 27, at the newly opened Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai.

The iconic Pakistani qawali singer who loves his fans in the UAE, will be in Dubai for the finale of his World Tour 2019, called Me, Myself & I. Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said: “We started this tour in Abu Dhabi on February 15 and the grand finale show will be in Dubai. I love my fans from the UAE". He is returning after performing in some of the biggest arenas in US, Canada, UK, Australia, South Africa, Netherlands, Brussels and Singapore

What to expect

The three-part concert will see the maestro perform fusion hits with emerging musicians, hit singles from Bollywood soundtracks and Qawwalis with a sprinkle of Bollywood tunes.

Adding details about the performance, Salman Ahmed, Rahat's Producer and Managing Director of PME, the company which is organising this World Tour said: "For the first time the audience will be experiencing the all new Fusion act where Khan Sahab will be performing some of his classics and Nusrat Sahab's all-time favourite qawalis in a totally new manner all along with some young and very talented musicians."

The second act will be performances of his recent super hits from Bollywood such as Dekhte Dekhte, Tere Bin from the movie Simba, Nitte Khaer, Rashke Kamar, classics like Mein Jahaan Rahoun, Ore Piya and several other favourite songs. The third act is the spiritual Qawwali’s and classics like Mein Jahan Rahoun and Ore Piya.

In June this year Khan, who comes from a Pakistani family of renowned Qawwali singers stretching back centuries, was awarded with an honourary degree at the prestigious Oxford University in London. He was presented with a degree of Doctor of Music.

Salman Ahmed, added: “It is our great pleasure to share this wonderful news with the world. Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s tremendous devotion to Sufi and Qawwali music has been his life’s work and to be recognised with an honorary degree from Oxford University is a very special recognition to him personally but also to all those who have supported him and are helping to create a musical legacy.”