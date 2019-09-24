Children with the mascots of the Al Ain Book Fair at the Al Ain Convention Centre on Tuesday. Image Credit: Supplied

Al Ain: A large number of pupils and visitors trooped in to the Al Ain Book Fair, which opened to the public on Tuesday morning at the Al Ain Convention Centre.

Many families and school staff and children could be seen browsing through the huge display of books and educative toys, besides taking part in a series of workshops. The workshops included: reading art, comics, science, technology and engineering, illustrations and art corners.

Maitha Hilal Al Shamsi, 9, from Al Raqia School in Al Ain, who had come along with her school teacher, said, “I am happy to be here with the school group. I bought a few books and toys. I loved the art and crafts workshops and stage shows.”

Her classmate Noura Al Badi, also 9, said, “I love the book fair. Today I bought a colouring book and an alphabet game, and had much fun at the stage with mascots who mesmerised us a lot.”

The book fair showcased a range of books across various fields including literature, poetry, history, photography and a variety of academic and educational material. The exhibitors offered up to 40 per cent discounts on their products on the opening day.

A Syrian mother, Dalia Abu Khaif, said, “Today I came alone as children are in school. I am looking for books for them. But I will bring them here later.”

An Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Company official, Afra Al Shamsi, held a worshop where she educated students about clean water and showed them different kinds of bacteria in untreated water. Ahmad Mustafa, 11, from Ibn Khaldoon School, said, “I can see different kinds of bacteria in the untreated water through the microscope. They look black amd dirty.”

An eight year old student, Ali Fadi from Khaleel School in Al Ain, learnt making cars with scrap at another workshop.

“I made a toy car using cardboard, sticks and bottle caps,” he said.