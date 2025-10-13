Unified digital platform for all UAE domestic worker services

He explained that reducing service channels and steps helps improve quality of life and supports the well-being and comfort of individuals. It also fulfills the goals of the federal Zero Bureaucracy Program, issued under the directives of the wise leadership. Streamlining procedures saves customers time and effort, increases their satisfaction, and allows them to redirect their human and financial resources to other aspects that enhance their quality of life. Moreover, it will undoubtedly reduce the government burden and cost of providing such services.