Ugly graffiti disappears from Dubai building walls. Here is how

200 buildings wear a fresh new look, thanks to a new community initiative
Dubai: Graffiti stains are vanishing from Dubai’s building walls. As many as 200 buildings once defaced with ugly graffiti scrawls now wear a fresh new look, thanks to a new community initiative under Dubai Municipality.
In cooperation with the “Nabd Al Emarat” team registered on the Community Development Authority’s platform and the “Volunteers.ae” platform, the civic body has launched a volunteering initiative to repaint walls affected by random graffiti.
The project is about more than removing scribbles. It reflects “Dubai’s commitment to creating an urban environment that is visually appealing and aligned with the city’s broader sustainability and development goals,” said the Municipality.
The initiative comes as the UAE marks 2025 as the “Year of Community”, aimed at strengthening social cohesion, encouraging civic participation and promoting volunteerism nationwide, it pointed out.
Abdulaziz Al Baloushi, Director of the Building Control Section at Dubai Municipality, stressed the role of the public in keeping the city beautiful and maintaining the aesthetic appeal of the city’s built environment.
“More than 60 volunteers have already joined the Municipality’s teams, helping to repaint over 200 walls since the launch of the initiative,” he said.
The Municipality has also rolled out a comprehensive action plan to identify graffiti-affected walls and ensure repainting meets high standards. “Colour samples are taken from the original walls to ensure consistency in repainting. This guarantees the highest quality standards and ensures that results meet the expectations of residents and stakeholders,” Al Baloushi explained.
Property owners and residents across Dubai have welcomed the initiative, calling it proof of Dubai Municipality’s commitment to the city’s appearance alongside its regulatory duties, the civic body said.
Volunteers also highlighted the personal fulfilment of participating, noting that the initiative helps foster a culture of community participation and social responsibility, while raising awareness of negative practices that detract from the city’s appearance.
While random graffiti is being scrubbed away, Dubai continues to encourage creativity in the right spaces. The authorities permit artistic graffiti and mural projects in designated areas, often as part of beautification drives or cultural festivals. These works are carefully approved by authorities and have become popular attractions, turning blank walls into vibrant canvases that celebrate art, heritage and innovation.
