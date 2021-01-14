Umm Al Quwain: Police in cooperation with the municipality have launched an awareness campaign for the public to prevent gathering and pulling over on the sides of Emirates Road and Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street in the emirate in order to ensure rad safety and preserve the general appearance of the city.
Vehicles parked on the streets can pose traffic risks, they said.
The campaign seeks to unify the efforts of all members of society in preserving the environment, enhancing traffic safety, reducing accidents and ensuring the smooth flow of traffic.
Sign boards have been put up on the roads to remind the public about the rules. Vehicles cannot park on the sides of the streets unless there is an emergency. UAQ police called on the public to abide by the laws.