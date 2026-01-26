UAE's Majra launches 2026 challenge to enhance corporate social responsibility

National initiative aims to support corporate social responsibility across the UAE
Dubai: Majra, the National CSR Fund, has launched the second edition of the Sustainable Impact Challenge 2026, a nationwide initiative designed to recognise and support corporate social responsibility and sustainability projects in the UAE.
The programme encourages participation from the private, public and academic sectors, as well as social entrepreneurs, to strengthen the country’s impact-driven economy.
Announcing the launch, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of Majra’s Board of Trustees, said the UAE places strong emphasis on advancing corporate social responsibility as a key pillar of sustainable economic and environmental development.
“The launch of the second edition of the Sustainable Impact Challenge represents a further step in advancing this national direction by integrating sustainability into institutional business models and encouraging the development of new CSR projects that deliver tangible and positive impact,” he said.
Bin Touq added that the initiative seeks to stimulate innovation across sectors while transforming CSR and sustainability investments into added value that strengthens the UAE’s position as a global hub for responsible business and impact investment.
The Sustainable Impact Challenge documents and evaluates CSR and sustainability projects implemented in the UAE that demonstrate measurable impact. High-performing initiatives are recognised through a multi-tier framework that includes Qualification Certificates, Verification Stamps and official recognition for the top 20 projects.
The evaluation process combines secure digital submission, public participation, expert assessment and verification, ensuring transparency and evidence-based recognition aligned with the UAE’s sustainability priorities.
Sara Shaw, CEO of Majra, said the Challenge offers a structured national framework for measuring and documenting impact by combining public voting with professional evaluation by specialised experts.
“This approach ensures integrity while supporting participating entities in strengthening the sustainability of their projects and scaling their reach,” she said, adding that the initiative contributes to embedding a culture of measurable impact across institutions in the UAE.
The 2026 edition builds on the success of previous cycles, which have positioned the Challenge as a national reference point for recognising leading CSR and sustainability initiatives. Past editions have reinforced Majra’s role in promoting impact investment and integrating CSR into institutional strategies in line with national objectives.
Registration for the Sustainable Impact Challenge 2026 opened on January 22 and will continue remain open until 23 March, followed by an initial review phase. Public voting will take place from April 1 to May 1, with the top 20 projects selected in June.
Shortlisted projects will be invited to present their initiatives and participate in the Majra Exhibition during the Impact Summit 2026, where winners will be officially announced. The top 100 projects will be eligible for Majra’s Certified Impact Project Seal, while selected initiatives may also receive additional support through Majra’s Marfa’a Majra 50 platform.
Majra has invited all eligible institutions operating in the UAE including private companies, non-profit organisations, academic institutions and sustainability-focused initiatives to participate, provided their projects demonstrate measurable CSR, ESG or sustainability impact during the fourth quarter of 2025.
Also In This Package
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox