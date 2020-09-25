Filipinos in the UAE who made time to participate in the last polls. For illustrative purpose only Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Philippine Consul-General Paul Raymund Cortes has called on kababayans (compatriots) to register as overseas voters for the upcoming May 2022 Philippine National Elections. Those who have not yet registered should visit the Philippine Consulate General as personal appearance is required, Cortes told Gulf News.

According to the Philippine Consulate, there were more than 209,000 registered Filipino voters in Dubai and Northern Emirates, based on records during the April 2019 midterm elections.

The next Philippine general elections – set to take place on May 9, 2022 – will select the successor of President Rodrigo Duterte. Philippine overseas voting, however, will run for one month, before May 9, 2022. Qualified Filipino voters residing and working abroad will choose the next president, vice-president, 12 senators and a party-list representative.

Cortes said: “The voices of overseas Filipinos must be heard and taken into account in our (Philippine government) policy formulation and implementation process. Participating in the electoral exercise ensures that the diaspora will continue playing meaningful and productive roles in nation building.”

All qualified Filipino citizens who are not registered overseas may file their applications for registration at the nearest embassy/ consulate or other registration centres authorised by the (Philippine) Commission on Elections (Comelec). To register, all applicants must personally visit the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai at 35 Beirut Street, Al Qusais 3, Dubai or at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Paul Raymond Cortes, Philippine Consul General in Dubai Image Credit: Gulf News

The Philippine Consulate said details or biometrics will be captured and those who want to register must bring along a photocopy of valid passport; and for dual citizens, original or certified true copy certificate of retention or re-acquisition of Filipino citizenship. For seafarers, seaman’s book is required aside from a copy of the Philippine passport.