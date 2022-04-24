Dubai: UAE writer Abdul Ghaffar Hussain signed his new title 'Books and Writers. Selected Readings', which was recently released by the Sultan bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation.
The book signing took place on Saturday on the foundation’s premises in the presence of many writers, intellectuals and people interested in literature. Hussain talked about his new book, which is the first part of a book series that contain selective readings from books written by various Emirati and Arab authors. The book contains selective readings and reviews from 150 books, 60 of which written by Emirati authors.
Abdul Hamid Ahmed, Secretary-General of the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation, said Abdul Ghaffar Hussain is one of the icons of cultural and social work in the UAE, and his book is a result of careful reading of titles that were published at various stages on various topics.
A contemporary of renowned political, economic and social figures, Hussain worked in Dubai Municipality and contributed to the establishment of the Dubai News Magazine. He also co-founded the UAE Writers Union as well as the Al Owais Cultural Award.
Speaking about his new book, Hussain said: “I tried not to be a passing reader and discussed the ideas in the books carefully, particularly those about the UAE, where I was objective because I have experienced transformations in the UAE since the 1960s.”
He added: “The book is a review of 150 books covering various topics, including 60 books by authors from the UAE - more than a third of the books that I have reviewed, which is a good indication of the growing movement of literature and authorship in the UAE.”
The book signing was attended by Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, chairman of the board of directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library, Bilal Al Bodour, board chairman of the Cultural and Scientific Association, Dr. Fatima Al Sayegh, member of the foundation’s Board of Trustees, and a large number of cultural and social figures, as well as a selection of writers and authors.