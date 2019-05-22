His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and King Abdullah of Jordan Image Credit: Twitter

Abu Dhabi: The UAE is working with other Arab countries to guarantee maritime freedom in the region, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said on Wednesday.

Hosting Jordan’s King Abdullah, Shaikh Mohammad said: “The UAE is working to coordinate with Arab countries, especially Jordan ... to preserve Arab interests, maintain regional security and stability, and guarantee maritime freedom in this region of strategic importance to the whole world.” Shaikh Mohammad received King Abdullah at Al Bateen Palace in the presence of Prince Al Hussain Bin Abdullah, Crown Prince of Jordan.

King Abdullah underlined the Kingdom’s solidarity with the UAE in all the measures it is taking to ensure its security and stability, reaffirming that the security of the UAE and Gulf region at large is an integral part of Jordan’s security. The leaders asked the foreign ministers and their chiefs-of-staff to ensure coordination to face the challenges besetting the region.