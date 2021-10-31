Dubai: A total of 26 participants shared the Dh1 million second prize in the latest weekly UAE-based Mahzooz Grand Draw on Saturday night.
The top prize of Dh10 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the draw on November 6 at 9pm UAE time.
In the second prize of Dh1 million, each winner took home Dh38,462 after matching four out of the five winning numbers (8,23,24,31,47).
Additionally, 1,226 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.
Dh100,000 winners
The draw also saw three winners take home Dh100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 7101086, 7258543, 7262195, which belonged to Benjar, Ralito, and Ganesh, respectively.
The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,729,100.
EWINGS, managing operator of Mahzooz, said entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via the Mahzooz website and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the grand draw and now participants will also receive an automatic entry into the raffle draw that features three guaranteed winners every week.
Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic.