Pre-installed Mail Apps need to be deleted according to UAE authorities Image Credit: Bloomberg

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority has tweeted an advisory warning iPhone and iPad users in the UAE to delete the pre-installed Mail App from their devices.

The tweet read, “Warning. Be careful of the new announced high risk vulnerabilities in Mail application used in iPhone and iPad which poses a risk on information’s sensitivity. #StaySafe.

“Delete your email from the application. Use alternative mail applications until the security vulnerabilities are closed,” the notice advised.

A bug apparently allows hackers to access your mail, send malicious emails and control the devices of those who click on these emails, although Apple have said they don’t believe users are at immediate risk and were working to fix the issue.