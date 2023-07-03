Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice -President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has sent congratulatory messages to top high school achievers for earning top marks in their final-year exams.
Sheikh Mohammed personally sent a letter to student Aisha Ali Khamis Safadani to congratulate her for her outstanding achievement after she came first in the general stream from the Applied Technology High School in Umm Al Quwain.
In his letter of congratulation, Sheikh Mohammed praised Aisha for her outstanding performance and remarkable accomplishment that was reflected in her exceptional score of 99.5 per cent in the final-year exams. The recognition from Sheikh Mohammed serves as a testament to Aisha's hard work, dedication, and academic excellence.
“My dear daughter Aisha Safadani, I am delighted to congratulate you and your family for your remarkable achievement as one of the top high school pupils in the academic year 2022-2-23,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.
“We believe in your abilities and determination to shape your future and contribute to shaping the future of your nation. I am proud of you, your hard work and diligence. Today’s achievement today is only the beginning of even greater achievements. Wishing you all the best in your future endeavours and higher education,” Sheikh Mohammed added in his letter to Aisha.