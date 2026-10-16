UAE calls for full implementation of Trump’s Gaza plan and an end to West Bank escalation
New York: The UAE has called for the full implementation of US President Donald Trump's comprehensive plan to end the conflict in Gaza and its accompanying roadmap, while urging an end to the dangerous Israeli escalation in the West Bank.
Speaking during an open debate of the United Nations Security Council on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian cause, the UAE stressed the need to halt continuing Israeli violations in East Jerusalem and at religious holy sites.
The UAE also reaffirmed its support for the Lebanese government's efforts to extend its authority across the country's entire territory.
On Syria, the UAE reiterated its rejection of any violations of the country's territorial sovereignty.
It also strongly condemned repeated attacks by the Houthi group against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.