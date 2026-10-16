GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE urges full implementation of Trump's Gaza peace plan, warns against West Bank escalation

UAE calls for full implementation of Trump’s Gaza plan and an end to West Bank escalation

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The UAE reaffirmed its support for the Lebanese government's efforts to extend its authority across the country's entire territory.
The UAE reaffirmed its support for the Lebanese government's efforts to extend its authority across the country's entire territory.
Supplied

New York: The UAE has called for the full implementation of US President Donald Trump's comprehensive plan to end the conflict in Gaza and its accompanying roadmap, while urging an end to the dangerous Israeli escalation in the West Bank.

Speaking during an open debate of the United Nations Security Council on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian cause, the UAE stressed the need to halt continuing Israeli violations in East Jerusalem and at religious holy sites.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The UAE also reaffirmed its support for the Lebanese government's efforts to extend its authority across the country's entire territory.

On Syria, the UAE reiterated its rejection of any violations of the country's territorial sovereignty.

It also strongly condemned repeated attacks by the Houthi group against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Abdulfattah Sharaf, Chairman of HSBC Bank Middle East

HSBC: 80 years of banking on the UAE’s ambition

3m read
Israeli families march along the road between Ganim and Kadim settlements on the outskirts of Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Jenin on September 30, 2026.

Israelis march between once-closed settlements

2m read
Faraday Future signs strategic cooperation agreements

Faraday Future signs strategic cooperation agreements

2m read
A Palestinian jockey rides during a local horse race in al-Majd, west of the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

Hooves, dust and cheers return to West Bank village

1m read