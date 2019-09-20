The statements were made at the 42nd regular session of the UN Human Rights Council

Illustrative image: UN flag Image Credit: WikiCommons

Geneva: GENEVA: The UAE has called on Qatar to end hate speech programs in the national media given these programmes pose a threat to the security of all countries in the region, including Qatar.

Addressing the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Amina Al Ameri who delivered a statement on behalf of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, reiterated that the UAE took note of the conclusions of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) team and, in this context, it would like to urge Qatar once again to give due attention to the 92 recommendations it was made aware of, including those submitted by the UAE, which relate to the illegal acts being made by Qatar, such as harboring and supporting terrorist groups, which violates human rights.

Al Ameri’s address was delivered yesterday (Friday) before the United Nations Human Rights Council at its 42nd session.

“The UAE hope that that Qatar will instead allocate the assistance it spends on financing terrorism to meet the needs of its citizens who, according to the Qatari regime, complain of negative effects due to a crisis which was mainly caused by Qatar itself”, she added.

The UAE has also called on Qatar to review its practices, activities and national legislation related to terrorism issues.

Concluding the statement, Al Ameri highlighted that the UAE hopes that Qatar will listen to the distress calls made by thousands of Ghfran tribe’s members who were stripped of their nationality and to stop expelling some tribes, including children, without observing the minimum standards of International Human Rights law.

The statements were made at the 42nd regular session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC). This UNHRC regular session started on September 9 and will go on until September 27 in Geneva.