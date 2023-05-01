Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation today announced that the Unemployment Insurance Scheme has exceeded 1.29 million subscribers since its launch in January.
According to the ministry, the number of subscribers has increased from 1 million on April 5 to 1,290,137 subscribers. Employees have to subscribe to the scheme by June 30, 2023. Failure to do so will result in a penalty of Dh400.
On the occasion of International Workers’ Day (May 1), the ministry called on those who are eligible to subscribe to the scheme to benefit from its coverage, and on employers to encourage their employees to subscribe.
The ministry underlined that the UAE has attached special attention to workers and issued a slew of integrated rules and resolutions that cover all aspects concerning ensuring their rights and update legislation and rules that support their rights.
Who is it for?
The scheme covers employees in both federal government and private sectors, providing low-cost job security net that supports the career path and living stability of employees in the UAE. It also aims to boost the labour market’s competitiveness by adopting innovative mechanisms without additional costs on employers.
The ministry said the unemployment insurance scheme is one of the most prominent Emirati laws that ensure the protection of workers’ rights.
It also aims to attract and encourage competent Emirati personnel and global talent, as well as to give employees the finest care and protection possible.