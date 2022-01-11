UAE announces to hold the Emirates 2022 World Stamp Exhibition at Expo 2020 Dubai with more than 174 exhibits from 27 countries. Image Credit:

Dubai: The UAE will host ‘Emirates 2022 World Stamp Exhibition,’ at Expo 2020 Dubai from January 19 to 23, the organisers announced on Monday.

Emirates Post Group in collaboration with the Emirates Philatelic Association will host the event at the Dubai Exhibition Centre located at the venue of the ongoing world exposition.

The exhibition will mark the beginning of eight international philatelic events being held around the world in 2022.

Mega event

The event will feature 174 exhibits from 27 countries from the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, America, and Oceania, as well as participation from postal administrations from GCC and Arab countries, philatelic and numismatic dealers, and philately enthusiasts.

The exhibition, which aims to showcase and promote philately, or the collection and study of postage stamps, also sets its sights on developing cultural exchange and mutually beneficial partnerships that can contribute to enriching philately in the region.

What to expect

The show, which includes an exhibit, competition, and classes will be divided into 10 categories: traditional philately, postal history, postal stationery, thematic philately, aerophilately, astrophilately, revenues, philatelic literature, one frame and picture postcards.

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, group CEO, Emirates Post Group, said: “We are extremely proud and honoured to be organising this first-of-its-kind philatelic event in the region along with the Emirates Philately Association.”

“This international exhibition will be a milestone in the ongoing initiatives to promote the culture of philately in the UAE and the region. Furthermore, by bringing together exhibitors, collectors, dealers, and philatelic enthusiasts, we aim to foster beneficial partnerships to maintain cooperation among philatelists and postal administrators.”

Alashram added: “As the EWSE is taking place in conjunction with the world expo, we look forward to the participation of visitors from around the world. The event, which will emphasize the historical significance of philately, will also explore important prospects in the field.”

Stamps for students

The five-day event will also include seminars featuring expert panelists and philatelic and numismatic auctions. In addition, it will have a dedicated corner for students to learn about stamps and their importance as well as participate in the send “Postcards to Space” initiative.

Abdulla Mohammed Khoory, president, Emirates Philatelic Association, remarked: “We are honoured and delighted to be a part of this global philatelic event. Organising the ‘Emirates 2022 World Stamp Exhibition’ is no small feat, which requires the involvement of commissioners and jurors, as well as the immense cooperation of exhibitors, reliable postage and stamp dealers, and sponsors.”