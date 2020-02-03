Shaikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance Image Credit:

ABU DHABI: UAE endeavours to enhance dialogue on co-existence of humans globally and tackle the intellectual extremism, strengthen human relations based on mutual respect, said Shaikh Nahayan Bin Mubarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance, on Monday.

Shaikh Nahyan said in his keynote speech at the opening of the Arab Media Convention for Human Fraternity the firm conviction that authentic teachings of religions invite the media to remain rooted in values of peace; to defend the values of mutual understanding, human fraternity and harmonious coexistence.

Shaikh Nahayan stressed that the pluralism and diversity of religions, colour, sex, race and language are willed by God in His wisdom, through which He created human beings, citing the principles of the global Declaration of Human Fraternity signed in the UAE last year.

The minister of tolerance said the UAE takes pride in the Founding Father model of tolerance and peaceful co-existence. He stressed the UAE’s conviction that dialogue, understanding and the widespread promotion of a culture of tolerance, acceptance of others and of living together peacefully would contribute significantly to reducing many economic, social, political and environmental problems that weigh heavily on a large part of humanity.

He affirmed dialogue among believers means coming together in the vast space of spiritual, human and shared social values and, from here, transmitting the highest moral virtues that religions aim for. It also means avoiding unproductive discussions.

Threat to security

Terrorism is deplorable and threatens the security of people, be they in the East or the West, the North or the South, and disseminates panic, terror and pessimism. However, this is not due to religion, even when terrorists instrumentalise it. It is rather, due to an accumulation of incorrect interpretations of religious texts.

He stressed the role of media to come together in the vast space of human and shared social values and transmitting the highest moral virtues that religions aim and avoiding unproductive discussions.

The protection of the rights of the elderly, vulnerable people with determination (the ones with special needs) and the oppressed is a religious and social obligation that must be guaranteed and defended through strict legislation and the implementation of the relevant international agreements.

The Muslim Council of Elders last week launched the Arab Media Convention for Human Fraternity to make sure the objectives of the global Declaration of Human Fraternity are realised.

New charter

More than 200 media leaders from across the Arab world are in Abu Dhabi today and tomorrow to develop a new media policy or charter to ensure the content published in the Arab media adheres to the Human Fraternity Document, signed by Pope Francis and Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, in Abu Dhabi in February last year.

The new charter will not seek to impose new media policies, but will essentially aim to develop a media vision that is based on human fraternity and peaceful co-existence among all peoples of the world.

The media leaders will draft and implement the new charter to support and spread the message of the global document.

The Human Fraternity Document was signed in Abu Dhabi last year during the Pope’s visit to the UAE – the first visit to the GCC from the head of the Catholic Church.