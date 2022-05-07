Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a water pumping station in the eastern Suez Canal zone, which led to the killing and injuring of a number of soldiers.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its constant rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability, in contravention of humanitarian values and principles.
The ministry affirmed its full solidarity with Egypt, to achieve security and stability in the country.
Moreover, the ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Egypt and to the victims’ families of this heinous crime, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.