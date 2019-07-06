Shaikh Mohammad’s remarks were made during the graduation ceremony of 120 government employees who successfully completed the Future Foresight Training Programme Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has emphasised that the UAE follows a strategy that ensures all sectors’ readiness for the future, as it aims to qualify a generation of specialists in the fields of future foresight and drawing future scenarios to achieve UAE’s Government vision.

Shaikh Mohammad’s remarks were made during the graduation ceremony of 120 government employees who successfully completed the Future Foresight Training Programme, which focuses on training the participants on skills of analysing future options, Scenario Planning and Future Foresting tools in line with Future Foresight Strategy, highlighting the vital sectors in the UAE.

“We are aware that the global wave of change posed by modern technology, advanced science and economic volatility poses major challenges to the world. Hence, the importance of anticipating future challenges and turning them into opportunities is the best way to tackle them,” Shaikh Mohammad added.

The ceremony was attended by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

UAE’s Future Foresight Strategy aims at seizing opportunities and anticipating challenges in all of the lively sectors of the UAE, and analysing them and setting long-term proactive plans on all levels to make future quality achievements, in order to serve the interests of the country.

The strategy involves building future models for the health, educational, developmental, and environmental sectors, the harmonisation of the current governmental policies, in addition to building national capacities in the field of future foresight, establishing international partnerships, and launching research reports on the future of the various sectors in the country.