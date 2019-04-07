It brings the number of banned countries for Emirati travel from 13 to 11

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has specified three countries on its travel ban list for Emiratis, due to political reasons, notably Qatar, Karabakh and Lebanon.

According to the ministry’s website, two countries including Brazil and Ukraine have been removed from the list, bringing the banned countries from 13 to 11.

The ministry has warned citizens from traveling to 11 countries, including Yemen, South Sudan, Afghanistan, Somalia, Pakistan, Syria, Nigeria, Iraq and Libya. The travel ban list also includes Congo, due to the outbreak of the epidemic of Ebola, and Madagascar due to the outbreak of plague.