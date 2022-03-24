Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the start of commercial operation at at Barakah nuclear plant’s unit 2.
Sheikh Mohammed took to his Twitter account to congratulate the UAE, leaders and people on the start of commercial operations at the Baraka-2 nuclear power plant.
“Congratulations to the UAE on its success in operating the second unit of Barakah nuclear power plant in Barakah in Abu Dhabi. I congratulate all workers, and the 1,800 Emirati engineers, operators and specialists. I also congratulate my brother, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on this historical achievement,” the Vice-President tweeted.
He also said: “70 per cent of Emiratis working at Barakah nuclear plant’s units are under 35 years. We are a young country that bets on its youths, who will take their country to unprecedented historical horizons.”
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces also tweeted and said, "The start of commercial operations at Unit 2 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is an important milestone in our nation’s clean energy journey that will make a significant contribution to the implementation of the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative both now & in the future."