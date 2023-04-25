Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended the wedding of Sheikh Maktoum bin Majid bin Obaid Al Maktoum, son of the late Sheikh Majid bin Obaid Al Maktoum, and the daughter of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Accompanying Sheikh Mohammed were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, as well as several other sheikhs.
Sheikh Mohammed offered his congratulations to the newlyweds and wished them a joyful and prosperous life together.