Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has issued Executive Council Resolution No. 65 of 2022, which amends, simplifies and reduces the procedural requirements for some of Dubai Municipality’s services.

The move comes as part of efforts to enhance investment and economic growth and raise Dubai’s status as a global business hub. The resolution also aims to cut down the processing time for the Municipality’s services.

The new Resolution annuls some clauses of current resolutions including Clause No. 6 of Local Order No. 40 of 1989 on Conditions for Imported and Locally Produced Organic Fertilizer; and Clause No. 5 of Local Order No. 54 of 1990 on Regulation and Licensing of Companies Operating in the Agricultural Sector in Dubai.

Also annual are Articles No. 1, 4, 5 and 6 of Clause No. 3; Articles No. 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, and 7 of Clause No. 6; Article No. 5 of Clause No. 7; and Clause No. 9 of Local Order No. 59 of 1991 on General Conditions to be Fulfilled by Chemical Fertiliser Warehouses and Organic Fertiliser Plants in Dubai.

Other annulled clauses include Clauses No. 6, 18, 20, 24 and 25 of Local Order No. 89 of 1994 regulating the engineering consultancy practice in Dubai and its amendments; and Clause No. 92 of Local Order No. 11 of 2003 on public health and safety in Dubai, and its amendments.

Waived fees

According to the Resolution, fees and deposits related to permits, licenses, certificates and transactions highlighted in Clause No. 2 and deposits highlighted in Schedule No. 8 of Local Order No. 11 of 2003 on public health and safety of the society in Dubai, and its amendments are waived.

Also, fees imposed on some transactions highlighted in Local Order No. 3 of 1999 regulating construction works in Dubai and its amendments have been waived. Fees listed in Article No. 7 of Schedule No. 6 on changing the roof of an existing building; Article No. 7 of Schedule No. 8 pertaining to the request for obtaining a decoration works permit before the issuance of the completion certificate; and Article No. 9 of Schedule No. 8 related to affixing a true copy stamp on additional copies of plans have also been waived.

With regard to the amended articles of Local Order No. 40 of 1989 on Conditions Required for Imported and Locally Produced Organic Fertiliser, the Director-General of Dubai Municipality is authorised to issue regulations and technical requirements for imported and locally produced organic fertiliser.

Ammemded clauses

Clauses No. 9 and 10 of Local Order No. 54 of 1990 on Regulation and Licensing of Companies Operating the Agricultural Sector in Dubai were amended. Amended Clause No. 10 grants judicial authority to some employees of Dubai Municipality to conduct inspections on agricultural activities and impose fines, further to a decision issued by the Director General.

The amendment in Clause No. 5 of Local Order No. 78 of 1993 grants the Director-General of Dubai Municipality the authority to revise the prices of the Municipality’s trees and plants affected by traffic accidents and service works and in response to the changing costs of labour, machinery and equipment.