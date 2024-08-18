quake-graphic-on-X-of-uae-barq-1723972857221
Minor quakes are not rare in the region and waters off the eastern UAE coast Image Credit: X/@UAE_BARQ_EN

Dubai: The National Seismic Network in the UAE recorded a 3.0 magnitude earthquake in the Oman Sea at 12:14pm today (Sunday, August 18).

The announcement was made on the X account of the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology in the UAE.