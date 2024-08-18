Dubai: The National Seismic Network in the UAE recorded a 3.0 magnitude earthquake in the Oman Sea at 12:14pm today (Sunday, August 18).
The announcement was made on the X account of the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology in the UAE.
3.0 magnitude earthquake occurred shortly after midday on Sunday
