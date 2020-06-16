Fake website based in UAE is offering desperate people jobs that don't exist Image Credit: Thinkstock

Dubai: Amid rising unemployment and economic uncertainty, who would turn down a Dh25,000 job offer for a school teacher’s position at a diversified business group in Abu Dhabi which employs 85,000 people across the region?

Besides education, the Hiba E.P Group of companies has stakes in a wide range of sectors, according to its website. These include construction and infrastructure, real estate, hospitality, healthcare, education, IT and retail.

The company’s mission statement is to enhance the prosperity of the various communities that it operates in.

“At Hiba EP Group of companies we believe that our businesses must touch the lives of people meaningfully… Our real strength comes from our commitment to the society. We believe in growing our business while enhancing the lives of people, everywhere we operate,” says chairman Dr Elham Iesha Khadija in his message on the company’s website. “We want to change people’s lives for the better by providing them opportunities and by creating an environment that drives efficiency and productivity,” adds the chairman.

People appear to be at the heart of all of Dr Khaidija businesses. It’s just that neither he nor his company exist. The only place where they have a presence is the internet.

Gulf News investigations show that Hiba EP Group’s website was created just three months ago and it serves a single purpose - dupe people on the pretext of giving them jobs. The content of its website has been stolen from the website of Dubai-based RP Group which has since filed a police complaint into the matter.

The bogus Hiba Group, with a purported Abu Dhabi address, has meanwhile shot of scores of fake job offer letters to job aspirants worldwide, promising attractive salaries, free accommodation and a raft of monthly allowances.

Adeel Khan and S.Kamath from India, Shamim Ahmad from Pakistan and M. Ramos from Philippines are among many who have received such job offers for various positions. But there’s a catch.

In order to clinch these jobs, the candidates have to first contact Hiba Group’s purported Abu-Dhabi based immigration attorney (sic) Mayara Dos on WhatsApp and remit thousands of dirhams towards visa processing and other charges including something described as ‘affidavit of guarantee’.

Pakistani Ahmad, 34, who was offered Dh35,000 for an IT manager’s post in Dubai said he realised he had been cheated when his dream job didn’t materialise even after paying Dh4,000 to the attorney.

“Much later I came across Gulf News reports about similar scams and decided to get in touch with the newspaper,” he said.

Mayara Dos’ website was created less than three weeks ago and like Hiba, all its content is plagiarised - in this case from the website of a legitimate law firm.

Adeel Khan who received an appointment letter on from Hiba Group June 14 said he has been offered a salary of Dh17,300 besides Dh8,000 towards allowances for a chemistry teacher’s position at a school. Other benefits included a furnished three bedroom accommodation free education for children and a car.

Filipino Ramos said he almost fell for the bait. “Any doubts about the company were dispelled when I looked up their website. It was quite impressive. Who would have thought everything was a sham. Luckily I changed my mind at the last minute and didn’t pay,” said Ramos. “The biggest red flag was the unusually high salary,” he said.

Rampant racket

Fraudulent job offers are rampant in the UAE with conmen using the names of entities both real and fictitious to lure jobseekers.

Etihad, Emirates, Adnoc, ADEC, Icare Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Awazen Hospital, Thumbay and New York University Abu Dhabi are among several UAE-based establishments in whose names fake offer letters have been sent worldwide.