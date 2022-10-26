Dubai: Hundreds of UAE residents from all walks of life, including breast cancer survivors, will come together in Dubai on Saturday, October 29, in a Guinness World Record attempt to create the largest ‘ribbon’ shape from a formation of bicycles.

Being held under the theme ‘pedal to fight’, the opening act of the two-day breast cancer awareness event ‘We Conquer’ is organised by Orbit Events and Dubai Silicon Oasis.

It will be followed by a fun 10km community bicycle ride the next morning. The ride, a part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge and open to everyone, will begin at Dubai Silicon Oasis headquarters and end at Dubai Digital Park.

“I am privileged to be part of this beautiful initiative that celebrates the fight of survivors and gives hope to the ones affected by breast cancer. No one is alone in the battle against cancer, you have an army of warriors, survivors, and people behind you,” said Eman Thani, a professional Super Sport class cyclist.

“As organisers of this mega event, our aim is not just to fight breast cancer as one but also tap into the collective passion of the community in Dubai to drive action and impact,” said Pragna Vaya, managing director of Orbit Events that is also organising a ‘Pink Festival’ after the ride in the evening.

Second day activities

The second day of post-ride activities at Dubai Digital Park will see a panel discussion, zumba sessions, inspiring survivor stories, music, and art. The setting will also feature flea markets, engaging activities, and food from retailers for attendees to indulge in.

For attendees, there will also be free mobile breast cancer screening and breast health consultation provided by the event’s mission partners Friends of Cancer Patients and The Pink Caravan.

Pink fashion show

“The more voices that join this conversation, the bigger impact we can make about prioritising breast health and screenings for women across the country,” said fashion designer Ivlin George Obyet, the owner of Brand Evoshka, who would be curating a ‘pink fashion show’ with models and cancer survivors at the event.

The initiative is being held in partnership with Dubai Silicon Oasis and Dubai Digital Park; with support from Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council as strategic partners. Some prominent brands have also joined in to support the cause.