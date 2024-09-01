Dubai: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met at Al Marmoom Rest House in Dubai on Sunday.

During the meeting, they discussed new national strategies as well as the latest local and international developments and shifts.

“Today, I had the pleasure of meeting my brother, the President of the UAE, at Al Marmoom Rest House in Dubai. Our meeting was valuable for both the nation and its citizens,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid posted on his account on X.