Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday received Yang Jiechi, President Xi Jinping’s Special Representative, Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).
At the beginning of the meeting, Jiechi conveyed the greetings of the Chinese President to Sheikh Mohamed and his wishes for more progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people. Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his greetings to President Xi Jinping, wishing China and its friendly people continuous development and prosperity, Wam reported.
The Chinese official offered his condolences to the UAE President on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on assuming the presidency of the UAE, wishing him success in leading his country towards more progress and development in various fields.
During the meeting in Al Shati Palace, Sheikh Mohamed and Jiechi discussed the distinguished relations between the two countries and the promising opportunities to expand their cooperation, diversify its aspects and enhance joint work, based on a comprehensive strategic partnership, especially in investment, economy, trade, technology, healthcare, environment, and food security, among others.
They also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and several issues of mutual interest.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Member of the Executive Council, and many officials.
The Chinese delegation included Deng Li, Vice Foreign Minister; Qian Keming, Vice Minister of Commerce; Deng Boqing, Vice Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency; and Su Wei, Deputy Secretary-General of the National Development and Reform Commission. Jiechi presented a souvenir of a traditional Chinese painting by the famous Chinese artist Feng Yuan to Sheikh Mohamed, depicting the “Beauty of the Spring in Jiangnan region of China”.